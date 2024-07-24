Radrodro urges HR Department to fill vacant posts

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has advised the Ministry’s HR Department to eliminate internal advertisements, especially for non-teaching positions.

He has also urged the HR Department to fill all vacant positions and make permanent appointments within the next six months using proper processes.

Speaking during the Ministry’s post-budget workshop, Radrodro encouraged all present staff not to assume that positions do not belong to them because someone is currently acting in them or they are reserved for specific individuals.

He emphasized that the Ministry is committed to transparency, fairness, accountability, and delivery.

The Minister stated that they will appoint the best person suited for each job.

Radrodro also advised senior executives in the Ministry to gain a better understanding of their respective sections’ activities and how they align with the 2024/25 Annual Corporate Plan.

He stressed the importance of clearly articulating the roles of subordinates to prevent overlap and duplication.

The Minister highlighted that this approach would minimize wastage and enhance coherent efforts towards achieving overall goals.