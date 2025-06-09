Radrodro stands firm on corporal punishment despite reported cases

File Photo

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has again made it clear that corporal punishment will not be allowed in Fiji’s schools, saying the Ministry must follow the Constitution and international laws that protect children from violence.

Speaking at the 27th Attorney-General’s Conference in Nadi, Radrodro said the issue is not just about policy but about legal responsibility.

Radrodro revealed that the number of recorded corporal punishment cases in schools has fluctuated in recent years.

Article continues after advertisement

Between 2018 and 2025, the Ministry of Education recorded a peak of 84 cases in 2022 and a low of 7 cases in 2020, with most incidents involving students being hit with hands or a cane.

He also confirmed that between January and October this year, 11 corporal punishment cases were reported through the Divisional Counselling Hubs and the Student Support Services and Advisory Council.

These cases came from the Eastern and Western Hubs, as well as the Central Hub under SAAC.

The Minister reminded the audience that the 2003 Naushad Ali court ruling made corporal punishment unlawful, and the 2013 Constitution guarantees every child the right to be free from violence.

He also highlighted Fiji’s commitments under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which prohibit the use of physical punishment.

Radrodro said the Child Care and Protection Act 2024 has removed all legal defences that previously allowed “reasonable punishment,” and the draft Education Bill 2025 clearly bans corporal punishment and any cruel or degrading treatment of students.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by some teachers and parents calling for its return, noting that many teachers are dealing with serious behavioural issues including swearing, threats, and even physical assaults.

He added that more than half of those who took part in recent public consultations supported reintroducing corporal punishment with parental consent.

However, Radrodro stressed that the Ministry must remain consistent with the law.

The Minister outlined several measures being rolled out to support schools, including counselling hubs in all four divisions, a requirement in the draft Education Bill for every school to engage a trained counsellor, the re-establishment of school chaplains, and a review of the Behavioral Management Policy to introduce guidelines on positive discipline.

He is also encouraging legal bodies to make submissions to the Standing Committee during public consultations on the Education Bill.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.