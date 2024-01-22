Radrodro seeks reinstatement as Education Minister

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa (left), SODELPA Party member Aseri Radrodro

Ousted Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro, has penned a letter to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, urging the return of the Education Minister portfolio to him.

Radrodro disclosed this during a press conference this afternoon at the Social Democratic Liberal Party headquarters.

He confirmed the dispatch of the letter to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and acknowledged offering an apology to the Prime Minister if his actions appeared insubordinate.

Article continues after advertisement



SODELPA party member, Aseri Radrodro

Radrodro further elaborated on the decisions he made, actions that resulted in his removal from the coalition cabinet last week.