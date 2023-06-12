Radrodro meets with school officials

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro had a meeting with the heads of schools and managers in Suva Education District to discuss key education policies and initiatives.

During a talanoa session, the heads of schools also shared their experiences, challenges, and successes in managing their schools and supporting student learning.

The discussion also included access to resources and funding for schools, teacher recruitment and training, and curriculum development and implementation.

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Support for students with special needs or from disadvantaged backgrounds, as well as infrastructure and facility improvements, were also mentioned.

The Talanoa session provided a valuable platform for collaboration, with the ultimate goal of improving the quality of education for all students.