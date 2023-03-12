Radrodro directs investigations

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has directed several investigations within the ministry.

Radrodro says this includes the hurried appointment of 30-plus appointments that were done on December 23rd, 2022, on the eve of the swearing-in of the new coalition government.

He has extended an invitation to former Education Minister Premila Kumar to discuss this issue and many other serious anomalies.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro questioned why the appointments couldn’t have waited for the new Education Minister to review.

He adds another issue that is being investigated is the case of some ministry staff and teachers campaigning for Kumar and another FijiFirst Party candidate in the lead-up to the 2022 General Election.

The Education Minister says if proven to be correct, these actions and issues raised can be challenged for it would breach the Public Service Commission Code of Conduct.

Radrodro says this may even suggest forms of malpractice that the ministry will be forced to hand over to the respective authorities to investigate further.