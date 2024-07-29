Radrodro calls for stakeholder support to combat drug issues

The Ministry of Education is working on addressing the issue of drug peddling amongst school students, which is a growing concern.

Minister Aseri Radrodro is calling on stakeholders to support efforts to tackle this rising concern.

He stresses that collective action is crucial to combating the threat effectively.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro says that some of the initiatives that the ministry is willing to explore are ensuring the use of drug testing kits and doing spot checks in schools.

“Well, those are some of the things that have been brought to our attention. But as you know, anything that is done to children still has to be given consent by their parents or guardians. So that is what we are most cautious about, especially when doing the search for students.”

Radrodro adds that it is important to equip children with important knowledge that will enable them to make the right decisions.

“We hope that with understanding and knowing their role, the very important role that they play in imparting knowledge to the students and equipping the students that they will also understand that they have a very critical role, a very important role in ensuring that the fight against drugs goes to schools and schoolchildren.”

The UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell stresses the urgency of government, police, and relevant authorities to take action against the increasing issue of drugs.

She adds that collaborative efforts from families, schools, healthcare providers, law enforcement, and community organizations are essential for the prevention of drugs.