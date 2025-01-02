Rabuka urges drivers to be responsible

As New Year celebrations continue, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging motorists to remain cautious and drive responsibly.

Speaking to FBC News, Rabuka emphasized the importance of driving within speed limits and staying vigilant, particularly as the roads are expected to be busy with people traveling for picnics and other post new year celebrations.

Its the second day of the year and the Rabuka is urging motorist to be more responsible.

“It’s crucial for drivers to drive safely and ensure that everyone is safe as we navigate through the first week of the year. Motorists are to remain cautious during this period when the roads are bustling with activity.”

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to commend the Fiji Police Force for their ongoing efforts to maintain safety and security during the festive season.

Rabuka reiterated the importance of everyone’s safety and urged Fijians to remain alert and responsible on the roads as they continue their New Year celebrations.