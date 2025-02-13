Rabuka to advocate for Pacific security

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will elevate the Pacific’s voice on critical issues during the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany this week.

Some of the key topics that will be highlighted by Rabuka include regional and maritime security, climate change as a security threat, and the Ocean of Peace Concept.

Rabuka says this concept will promote the Pacific as a zone of peace and stability amid growing geopolitical tensions.

He will use the global platform to highlight Fiji’s role in global security and geopolitics, as well as our contributions to global peace and defense.

The Prime Minister hopes that the conference will also be an opportunity to call for partnerships to ensure the security of Pacific waters, vital trade routes, and maritime sovereignty.

“Although none of the Pacific Island territories can ever declare war, or none of the major powers will declare war on any of us. So our problem is trying to encourage the Pacific to maintain the status quo and keep the rivalries away. Most of us are friends to all sides of the continent, both sides of each conflict, and we’d like to keep it that way.”

The 61st Munich Security Conference is the world’s leading forum on international security policy and will bring together more than 450 participants, including heads of state, ministers, and leading personalities of non-governmental organisations, to name just a few.

The conference will focus on pressing issues such as global security challenges, governance, democratic resilience, and climate security.