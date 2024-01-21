Rabuka stands by his decision on Radrodro

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and dismissed Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has this afternoon clarified issues relating to dismissed Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Rabuka says Radrodro terminated the appointment of Chairperson and three members of Fiji National University Council in May last year.

He says Radrodro was advised by a legal opinion by Solicitor General that the decision was unlawful and must be withdrawn.

Rabuka says despite a clear instruction, Radrodro failed to comply with SG’s office legal advice.

He says last Friday he decided to dismiss Radrodro from the cabinet with effect from Monday 22nd January for insubordination.

The Prime Minister says the decision was not made lightly and taken only after due process was followed.

More to follow.