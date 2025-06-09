Rabuka, Michael appointed to prestigious global policy program

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael have been appointed to the Distinguished Visiting Fellows Programme at Perry World House, the global policy institute of the University of Pennsylvania.

Prime Minister Rabuka will serve as a Distinguished Global Leader from August 2026 to May 2027, while Dr Michael has been appointed as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow for an 18-month term beginning in January 2026.

The appointments make them the first Pacific leadership duo to be selected into the highly competitive program, placing Fiji among influential global policy voices shaping international discourse on climate change, security, democracy and global justice.

Perry World House brings together world leaders, academics and practitioners to address pressing global challenges, and this year’s cohort includes prominent figures such as former United Nations deputy secretary-general Mark Malloch-Brown, former UN disaster risk reduction chief Mami Mizutori, former US principal deputy special envoy for climate Susan Biniaz, and UN Environment Program director Jo Puri.

Prime Minister Rabuka said the appointments reflected Fiji’s longstanding contribution to global climate leadership and multilateral engagement.

Faculty Director of Perry World House Professor Michael Horowitz welcomed the appointments, saying the inclusion of Pacific leaders would enrich global policy conversations.

The Government of Fiji described the appointments as a national achievement, highlighting the country’s credibility and leadership in climate diplomacy, ocean governance and sustainable development.

Fiji’s participation in the program further strengthens its position as a trusted global partner and a leading Pacific voice advocating for a resilient and equitable future.

