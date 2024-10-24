Rabuka labels UN Resolution vote an 'ambush'

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has cleared the air about Fiji’s vote against the United Nation’s proposed resolution on the “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and People”.

The resolution aims to eradicate colonialism in all forms and manifestations.

Rabuka says the resolution was an ambush, as it contains issues that was not deliberated with the C-24 Special Committee on Decolonisation before the voting last Thursday.

“We will not tell them that we pressed the wrong button, we will tell them that the resolution was brought it as an ambush resolution. It is not something that we have been talking about.”

Rabuka says it is important for Fiji and other countries to be aware of what transpired at the C-24 meeting, and hopes that it would help get us out of the predicament.

He also hopes that there will be no complain about his upcoming trip to Noumea, New Caledonia with the members of the Pacific Island Forum’s TROICA.

TROICA is a high-level regional political consultative mechanism critical for driving critical regional action that comprises of PIFS Chair, with the outgoing and incoming Chair.

Rabuka says he has been a serious student about colonisation and decolonisation, and has studied how France has dealt with its former colonies in former territories who remain friends after they have parted ways.

He says it would be best for our kinsmen of New Caledonia to follow the same path, in order to stop the fight for the rest of their life and have a friendly separation with France.

The Prime Minister leaves for New Caledonia straight after finishing his engagements at CHOGM in Samoa.