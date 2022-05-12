Rabuka in India

[Source: Facebook]

Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is in India on the invitation of the Indian Military Attache’.

Party General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka confirmed this to FBC News, adding that Rabuka left the country yesterday.

When asked if the Peoples’ Alliance Leader is also travelling for a medical check-up, Ditoka says the only purpose for the visit is the invitation extended.

Attempts are underway to get comments from the Indian High Commission and a response is expected soon.