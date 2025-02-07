Rabuka highlights Fiji-US shared history

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has thanked the US for assisting Fiji in addressing key national priorities.

These include areas such as climate adaptation, defense and security, education, and sustainable economic growth.

He made the comments during his meeting with U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer in Washington.

The meeting highlighted an important aspect of our bilateral relationship; defense and security cooperation.

Fiji and the U.S. share longstanding ties that extend beyond the formal establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971.

He states that Fijian soldiers fought two world wars side by side and continue to serve as brothers on UN peacekeeping missions.

Senator Cramer of North Dakota serves in various committees, including Armed Services and Veteran Affairs, and Environment and Public Works.

Both parties also discussed the importance of cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.