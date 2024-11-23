Rabuka expresses confidence in US-Fiji cooperation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed confidence in the continued cooperation between the United States and Fiji in addressing climate change and supporting vital programs across the Pacific region.

Speaking at a press conference in Nadi today, Rabuka emphasizes Fiji’s commitment to advocating for and seeking support for climate change initiatives that fall under various international programs.

“We trust that the United States’ actions under whatever administration will dove well with what we are trying to do in the Pacific.”

Rabuka says Fiji will continue to advocate for and look for support for the various programs that come under the ambit of climate change.

He states that he is sure they will get good cooperation from the United States of America.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also spoke about the strengthening of bilateral ties between the United States and Fiji.

Austin affirms that both countries have advanced their cooperation in several areas and are committed to further enhancing their relationship, particularly in defense and climate-related programs.

“I think our efforts to strengthen that relationship has made both of our countries safer and certainly promoted the interest of the people of Fiji and the people of the United States of America.”

The US Secretary of Defense was again hosted at Blackrock Camp today before leaving the country.