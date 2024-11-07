Rabuka congratulates Trump, eyes deeper bilateral ties

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji looks forward to deepening bilateral ties with the United States.

Rabuka shared this in a message where he is congratulating Donald Trump as President-elect of the USA.

The Prime Minister says he anticipates the two nations further pursuing their shared aspirations, including promoting peace and economic prosperity in the Pacific and beyond.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it is his hope that the president-elect’s tenure will be marked by the delivery of peace, unity, progress, and prosperity for all Americans and the community of nations.