Rabuka condemns Kashmir attack

[Source: Reuters]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has conveyed his deepest sympathies to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

26 people, all of them tourists, were killed in a hail of gunfire.

This also marks the deadliest attack in Kashmir since 2019.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka also expressed strong condemnation of the heinous act which targeted both tourists and innocent civilians and has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who have tragically lost their loved ones.

The Prime Minister wished a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured.

Rabuka says Fiji stands in solidarity with the people of the Republic of India at this difficult time.

