Rabuka commends Fijians in Perth

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has thanked the Fijians in Perth for being good ambassadors for Fiji.

Expressing the nation’s gratitude, Rabuka commended the Fijian community for maintaining positive relations with their host country, adding that through the “Vuvale Partnership,” Fiji’s bilateral relations with Australia has continued to advance to new heights.

Rabuka says Fiji’s recovery efforts are progressing well, and things are getting better.

He has also thanked the 200 Fijians for contributing positively to the economy through remittances.

The Prime Minister has urged the Fijian community to be law-abiding citizens and residents of their host country.

Rabuka also took the opportunity to respond to issues and concerns raised by members of the Fijian community during the “talanoa session,” assuring them that the Coalition Government is committed to serving the people of Fiji and developing the nation further.