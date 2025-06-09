QVS Old Boys lead walkathon for activism and inclusion

Source : ministry of women and children and social protection / Facebook

Old scholars of Queen Victoria School today, for the first time, set up Walkathon in solidarity of the 16 days of activism, and to supporting people living with disability.

Under the theme, “walk against violence and walk for inclusion”, the fundraiser aims to not only support the school athletics program , but will also be directed to women’s group and national council of people with disabilities.

Walkathon committee leader Semisi Bainivalu says, the aim is to set a standard to inspire and to raise generations of men who understand and champion inclusion, while helping to eliminate the culture of toxic masculinity.

Bainivalu says halfway through the day, the program has received tremendous support from old boys, and Fijians overseas.

He adds that they aim to raise $20,000, with 10 percent of the proceeds to be donated to the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, and 5 percent to an iTaukei women’s group.

Bainivalu says they hope to establish a similar initiative next year, expanding support for minority groups with the hope of inspiring the next generation of men within the school and Old Boys community.

Fijians who wishes to participate in raising funds can visit the QVS Old Boys official page on social media for the more details.

