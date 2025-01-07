Quality of produce an issue for AMA

The Agriculture Marketing Authority is facing challenges with the quality of produce, particularly cassava and dalo, collected from farmers in rural and maritime islands.

Chief Executive Jone Sovalawa acknowledged complaints from markets in Australia and New Zealand about the quality of these products.

Sovalawa says the AMA has been working closely with its quality assurance team to address these concerns, to ensure markets are not affected.

“We have been advocating with farmers to ensure that the products supplied are of the highest quality. At the end of the day, there is a customer abroad who is going to consume those products.”

To improve post-harvest practices, Sovalawa highlights the Ministry of Agriculture has been involved in training programs for farmers, educating them on proper post-harvest treatment to preserve product quality.

Currently, Fiji’s agricultural exports reach markets in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, and the Pacific Islands.

With ongoing efforts to enhance product quality and expand market reach, the AMA aims to strengthen Fiji’s position in the international agricultural market.