Quality education provides lifetime opportunities: Radrodro

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has urged students to avoid getting sidetracked by distractions like peer pressure and social media and to remain focused on their studies.

He made the comments during the commissioning of two new classrooms at Naikavaki College in the Northern division.

Radrodro reminded the students that quality education provides an individual with numerous lifetime opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

The Education Minister also emphasized that progress and success should be the vision for any educational institution.

He says successful education is a collaboration between teachers, school management, parents and other relevant stakeholders such as individual donors, NGO’s, PTA and old scholars.



[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]