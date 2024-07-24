Qiliho can be reinstated if he wins appeal

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho has been convicted of an offence different from the one investigated by a tribunal commissioned by the Constitutional Offices Commission.

According to COC Chair and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Qiliho’s conviction is currently under appeal.

Rabuka says if Qiliho wins the appeal, he can be reinstated as Police Commissioner.

The Prime Minister made these comments when asked about the appointment of the new commissioner of police.



Acting COMPOL, Juki Fong Chew

Juki Fong Chew is currently acting on the position, and earlier this month Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua has indicated that the new commissioner will be a service police officer.

Rabuka explains that the tribunal made a preliminary observation following Qiliho’s conviction.

“So what I have done is gone back to the Attorney General, asking him to make it very clear for us on the role of the tribunal. Have they completed their job or not? And once that is completed, then we can take the next step.”

Rabuka emphasizes that although Qiliho’s conviction is under appeal, it is only fair to the public and taxpayers to suspend his pay during this period.

He also says that this suspension could be beneficial for Qiliho.

According to Rabuka, if Qiliho does not win the appeal it will be hard for the Force to recover his pay.

Qiliho was charged with one count of abuse of office and was sentenced to two years imprisonment, he is currently appealing his conviction.

The suspended Police Commissioner was directed by the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to stop an investigation into a police complaint on a University of the South Pacific matter sometime in July, 2020.