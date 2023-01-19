PSC to reshuffle permanent secretaries positions

[File Photo]

The Public Service Commission says it is normal to move Permanent Secretaries around to other ministries.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada confirmed this in light of an imminent reshuffle of Permanent Secretaries next week.

Rokovada says this is done as some PS have been looking after more than three or four ministries.

The PSC Chair says the reshuffle will not only lighten the load for some permanent Secretaries but also ensure they streamline their efforts in their respective ministries.

According to Rokovada, there will be acting appointments within some ministries as positions for some Permanent Secretaries will soon be advertised.

Rokovada confirms all Permanent Secretary appointments are based on merit.

He says each appointment is based on candidates who have the skills, knowledge and experience.