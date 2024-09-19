PSC Chair calls for clear nursing training policies

The quality and competency of nursing in Fiji may be at risk if training institutions fail to consult closely with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada is concerned about the increasing number of nurse training institutions in Fiji, many of which are opening without prior consultation with the Ministry.

Rokovada emphasizes the need for a clear policy from the Ministry on the training of various categories of nursing care.

These include enrolled nurses, nurse aides, nursing practitioners, theatre nurses, oncology nurses, specialist midwifery nurses and psychiatric nurses.

The PS says that nurse aides will play a critical role in filling the gaps left by nurses who have moved on to other professions or migrated, thus allowing specialized nurses to focus on their areas of expertise.

He reveals that the Ministry is dealing with several workforce challenges that are straining its labor force and impacting healthcare delivery across the country.

These challenges include high vacancy rates, skill imbalances, outward migration, burnout, and low productivity. The evolving demographics of the workforce are also contributing to the pressure.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry’s database, the health workforce stands at 84 per cent of the approved 4,345 established positions and just 54 per cent of the national target of 5,175 set in the Ministry’s Workforce Projection Report for 2014-2024.

This leaves 16 per cent of the approved positions vacant and a 46% gap against the national target.

Rokovada states that these numbers reflect serious issues facing the health sector, which directly impact the lives and well-being of Fijians.

He emphasizes that achieving universal health care and promoting healthy islands depend on building and maintaining a motivated and competent health workforce.

Rokovada made these comments while addressing health professionals at a two-day workshop that provides a platform for stakeholders in the health sector to discuss strategies and draft a 10-year National Human Resources for Health Strategic Plan aimed at improving public healthcare services.