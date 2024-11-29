PS preps delegates to focus on national priorities at COP29

In preparation for the upcoming 29th Conference of Parties meeting, the Ministry of Environment confirms that it has conducted a pre-departure briefing to address issues that have previously hindered delegate performance and focus.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Sivendra Michael highlights that inadequate guidance in past meetings led some delegates to pursue personal interests rather than prioritize Fiji’s agenda on the global stage.

Reflecting on these concerns, Dr. Michael notes that this year’s briefing will provide clear directives for delegates, ensuring that responsibilities are well-defined before they leave for COP.

Article continues after advertisement

“Dismissed, and perfect, and discussed the national position with the wider group, including civil society. They were involved from the start when we formulated our national position, so they know exactly where we stand.”

The Ministry’s emphasis on thorough preparation reflects Fiji’s commitment to step up its engagement at COP so that delegates will be able to do justice without attending to their own personal interests.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga believes that poor pre-COP coordination can lead to missed opportunities.

“We recognize the value of a well-prepared delegation. Thank you PS: That’s finally being done. It is critical that our representatives focus on high-priority issues for the region, such as loss and damage, climate finance, and addressing climate-induced displacement. We have an opportunity here to form strategic partnerships and secure specific commitments that address our unique needs.”

This proactive approach by the Ministry is anticipated to enhance Fiji’s impact at COP, strengthening the nation’s voice on the international stage and advancing key climate goals.