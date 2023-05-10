PS monthly forums revived

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service, Parmesh Chand.

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service, Parmesh Chand says they are aiming to accomplish tangible outcomes.

He made the comments following the revival of the Permanent Secretaries monthly Forums after a lapse of eight years.

Chand says the revival of the Permanent Secretaries Forum is in line with Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka’s directive that decision-making on formulation and implementation of Government policies be done based on proper coordination and consultations.

Chand says they’ve already convened two meetings of their PSs Forum and have achieved commendable outcomes.

Amongst the key outcomes is the formation of four sub-committees of the PSs Forum focusing on areas such as removal of red tape across government agencies, greater integration of impacts of climate change in the work of all arms of government, reviewing barriers to investment and cutting down on wastage and mismanagement.

Chand says the respective Chairs of the sub-committees will organise their own means of communication and harnessing of ideas and strategies amongst their members.

He adds they will report back to the monthly PSs Forum, which will be held on the third Wednesday of each month.

Chand adds there is so much they can do to cut down wastage, improve efficiencies, remove bottlenecks for higher levels of investment and effectively deliver government services.

He stated that are working as a cohesive team to derive maximum impact and results from limited Government resources for the benefit of the ordinary people and Fiji as a whole.