PS Karan resigns

Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Yogesh Karan [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Yogesh Karan has resigned.

Public Service Commission chair Luke Rokovada confirmed this.

Rokovada says Karan’s resignation will come into effect from the 1st of next month.

Karan had served as a diplomat and as a civil servant for more than 20 years for the Fijian government.

He had served as Fiji’s Foreign Service High Commissioner to India, PS at the Prime Minister’s office, PS of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, prior to joining the sugar industry.

Rokovada acknowledged Karan for his leadership and service as an ambassador, a permanent secretary, and other public roles and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Karan will pursue a career in international development with an international organization based in Fiji.