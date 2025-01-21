Pryde granted leave with full pay

Christopher Pryde

The Judicial Services Commission has granted Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde leave with full pay until February 3rd.

Pryde, who was supposed to resume work yesterday, deferred his return to the office until February 3rd so that he can respond to allegations raised against him by Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva.

Pryde had communicated his decision on the deferment to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Judicial Services Commission Chair Justice Salesi Temo, in a statement, says that in accordance with the principles of natural justice, they have provided Pryde with a copy of the allegations and requested a formal response within 14 days.

The JSC has also granted him leave with full pay until next month.

Justice Temo says the JSC met yesterday, and one agenda item included discussion regarding the case involving Pryde.

Justice Temo says the JSC acknowledges the ongoing legal process involving the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

He says that while this matter is under review, the JSC will refrain from making any public comments related to the investigation.

He says the JSC will carefully consider Pryde’s response before making any further decisions.

Justice Temo adds that the JSC reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and the provision of quality service to members of the public from the ODPP and the Judiciary.