PRF Founder calls for action

Pacific Recycling Foundation founder Amitesh Deo criticized endless environmental discussions that don’t translate into action.

He condemned costly workshops and conferences that lack practical solutions.

Deo is urging development partners and governments to genuinely listen to and support NGOs and communities, rather than treating them as token gestures.

“We are just talking about the issue. We fly in consultants from overseas to talk about issues. We pay hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars to experts from foreign countries, but our people know the issues. Our elders in the community know the issues. We already have solutions, but money is not diverted into projects where we can see actual change.”

Environment Minister Mosese Bulitavu emphasized the government’s commitment to action but stressed local councils’ enforcement role and the public’s responsibility in ensuring proper implementation.