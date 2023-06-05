Prevalence of child sexual abuse last month

[File Photo]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution’s Rape and Sexual Statistics for the month of May revealed a prevalence of child sexual abuse.

39 people were charged with a total of 95 counts of sexual offences.

The ODPP revealed that 20 of the victims were under the age of 18.

A 14-year-old boy is among the 39 people charged with serious sexual offences last month.

It says the minor is being charged with four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault on an 11-year-old.

A 63-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault on his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

There was one incident where a 67-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old grandniece.

A 53-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault of his 17-year-old niece, while in another incident, a 32-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old nephew.

There was one incident where a 22-year-old man was charged with the rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault of his 12-year-old niece, while in another incident, a 26 year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old niece.

The ODPP says a 32-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault of his 16-year-old niece, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 26-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old niece, while in another incident, an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 30-year-old man was charged with the indecent assault, defilement, and sexual assault of his 13-year-old cousin, while in another incident, an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 12-year-old cousin.

A 33-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 31-year-old wife, while in another incident, a 37-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 37-year-old de facto partner.

There was one incident where a 42-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 55-year-old de facto partner.

The accused was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, which has been recorded separately.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with rape and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 29-year-old de facto partner.

There was one incident where a 40-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 41-year-old sister-in-law.

A 34-year-old man was charged with the defilement of a 14-year-old girl, while in another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with the defilement of a 15-year-old girl.

A 23-year-old man was charged with the rape and abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old girl.

The ODPP revealed there was one incident where nine men were charged with the rape of a 17-year-old; however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

Six cases were withdrawn after discontinuances (Nolle Prosequi) were filed due to insufficient evidence and the victim admitting to making a false complaint.