President Ratu Wiliame commends Zelenskyy

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere commended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his leadership and the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

Ratu Wiliame relayed this to Zelenskyy during a bilateral meeting in Switzerland, where the Fijian President also reaffirmed Fiji’s support for finding a peaceful solution to the war by Russia against Ukraine.

The President is attending the first ever “Summit on Peace in Ukraine,” which is taking place in Switzerland.

Ratu Wiliame highlighted that Fiji is doing its part in relation to the international actions imposed on Russia.

He reminded the Ukrainian President that, other than voting in support of the United Nations General Assembly Resolutions calling for the immediate withdrawal of Russia from Ukraine, Fiji has also cooperated with the international community, particularly the United States of America, to seize a Russian superyacht linked to a sanctioned oligarch.

He says Fiji acknowledges the extensive global repercussions of the conflict, including its influence on the Pacific region.

Ratu Wiliame informed Zelenskyy he could continue to count on Fiji’s support.