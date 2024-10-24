President highlights climate change issues at APO meeting

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere emphasized the urgent challenges faced by Pacific Island States due to climate change and rising sea levels.

While welcoming the delegates of the 65th Asian Productivity Organization Workshop Meeting of Heads of National Productivity Organisations during a dinner last night, Ratu Wiliame took the time to talk about these critical issues.

Ratu Wiliame highlights that these islands are increasingly vulnerable to irreversible climate impacts, including more frequent and severe disasters.

The President shares that the effects of climate-induced disasters have been devastating, threatening not only the environment but also livelihoods.

However, Ratu Wiliame shared a vision for a sustainable future for the Pacific Islands.

He stresses that while island nations are committed to tackling these challenges, they cannot do it alone.

“Fiji has been at the forefront and finally all cylinders in our climate change response. We have issued domestic and international green and blue bonds, piloted low costs for a metric in children’s products or local cities and engaged private sector of climate resilience.”

Ratu Wiliame says that they seek the support of larger nations to help them address these existential threats.

The President’s call for unity and cooperation highlights the shared responsibility of all nations to address the climate crisis, ensuring a sustainable and secure future for the Pacific Islands and beyond.