President elect calls chiefs to lead by example

Newly elected President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has called on members of the Great Council of Chiefs to lead by example and earn from their hard work rather than depending on contributions from their respective provinces.

In his opening address to the council members, Ratu Naiqama emphasized the importance of self-reliance.

He said genuine respect from the people would be earned through visible dedication and leadership.

Article continues after advertisement

“The strength and “mana” of a leader stem from a strong and respectful relationship with their community. The chiefs should set the standard by leading in any financial contributions, especially during fundraising efforts, to inspire their people to follow suit.”

Ratu Naiqama is urging the members of the GCC to not rely on their people for support as they should take the initiative and lead by example.

He is also urging chiefs to plant their food and actively participate in leadership roles within the church, the vanua and the government.

The two-day meeting ends tomorrow.