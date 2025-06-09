President calls for more support for local rice farmers

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, has challenged the Ministry of Agriculture and Fiji Rice Farmers Limited to strengthen their support for local farmers by providing the necessary resources to grow Fiji’s rice industry.

Speaking at the Rice Farmers Awards held at Muanidevo Sanatan Dharam Primary School in Dreketi, Lalabalavu pointed out that while rice is a staple food in Fiji, local production isn’t enough to meet demand, so Fiji has to import rice.

He mentioned Thailand’s success in rice farming, saying that the country not only grows rice but also exports it in large amounts.

Article continues after advertisement

“Rice has been grown in Fiji for many years, but to become self-sufficient and help the industry grow, we need to work together government, farmers, and industry partners.”

He says the Government will continue to support agriculture, highlighting the $115.3 million allocated in the 2025–2026 National Budget, which is $14 million more than last year. Of this, $2.7 million is for rice farming, research, and irrigation.

Lalabalavu also praised Fiji Rice Limited for its progress, including an increase in paddy supply from 1,301 tonnes in 2024 to 1,654 tonnes in 2025.

He also says that Viti Levu’s supply grew from 17 tonnes to 119 tonnes during the same period, thanks to the Government’s drainage program and the opening of the Nailaga Rice Mill in Ba.

While congratulating Fiji Rice Limited for its $150,000 investment in planting grants for 182 farmers, he stressed the need for more investment in milling and storage facilities.

The President encouraged more subsistence farmers, women, and young people to get involved in rice farming.

He says that only 38 of Fiji’s 672 registered rice farmers are women and urged the use of Ministry of Agriculture services to help grow the sector.

Fiji Rice Board Chairman, Raj Sharma, agreed with the President’s call for more action and shared plans to improve the rice industry.

He says Fiji Rice will keep working with the Ministry of Agriculture and farmer groups to reduce the country’s rice imports and increase local production to ensure food security.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.