Preservation needs to be inclusive

The important events that have occurred in our country and helped shape our future needs to be taught in schools.

This has been highlighted by Assistant linguistics lecturer at the University of the South Pacific, Rajendra Prasad.

Prasad says preserving Fiji’s Indian heritage is an important step in maintaining the cultural diversity that our country is known for.

Speaking ahead of the five day national Girmit Day celebration, Prasad says the younger generation needs to learn about the history of Girmit.

“It has to be inclusive, and it has to be tailored in such a way that every child sitting in the classroom regardless of age, creed, culture or age feels. This is my history. This is Fiji’s history. That’s important.”

Prasad says the Girmit descendants play an important role in the country’s culture and economy, and their heritage is an integral part of our multicultural identity.