Pre-school opens after renovation

[Source: Tanoa Hotel Group]

Taiperia Pre-School in Lautoka has undergone a significant transformation thanks to the Tanoa Hotel Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The renovation, carried out in partnership with Pacific Building Solutions and Akshay Chand Plumbing Works, includes a new play area, a modern washroom, and renovated classrooms, creating a safer and more engaging learning environment for the children.

Tanoa Group Area General Manager Narend Kumar says such partnerships are important in fostering positive community development and highlighted the Reddy Foundation’s commitment to driving positive change.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Tanoa Hotel Group]

The completed project, which began in November last year, marks a significant milestone for the pre-school, enabling it to better serve the community and empower future generations.



[Source: Tanoa Hotel Group]



[Source: Tanoa Hotel Group]



[Source: Tanoa Hotel Group]



[Source: Tanoa Hotel Group]



[Source: Tanoa Hotel Group]