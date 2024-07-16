PRB to build 76 flats in Matavolivoli

The Public Rental Board and the Housing Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Matavolivoli housing project which will cater for 76 flats in total.

This MOU entails a sales and purchase agreement where the PRB will purchase land from the Housing Authority and build rental properties.

General Manager of Public Rental Board Timoci Naleba says this will assist in addressing the growing demand for affordable housing in the Nadi area.

Naleba says this project will assist people in transitioning into home ownership.

“This is the signing of a sales and purchase agreement. Housing Authority has developed the lands, fully developed lots which means it has got all the infrastructure and the service so they developed it and we purchased it from them and that is what have done today.”

Naleba states that the planned development will cater to the growing demands of people working in the tourism sector.

“With Nadi there are a lot of people working in the hotel sector and Fiji Airways and some of them earn less than $30,000so we have the demand there already and they have been living with other people in order to work there. So these are some the things that we are looking out and trying to make sure that we are satisfying a segment of society.”

The Public Rental Board acknowledges the importance of engaging with their stakeholders to achieve their objectives in a timely and concise manner.