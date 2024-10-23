Prasad urges IMF to boost climate financing

[Source: Ministry of Finance Fiji / Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Professor Biman Prasad is calling on the International Monetary Fund to enhance support for small island states in the Pacific, particularly in accessing climate financing and promoting regional integration.

He made the call while meeting with the First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Professor Gita Gopinath, at the 2024 International Monetary Fund/World Bank Group Annual Meetings currently being held in Washington, DC, in the US.

Discussions focused on the developments in the global economy, future outlook, and risks emanating from escalating geopolitical tensions and climate change.

Professor Prasad thanked Professor Gopinath for the regular policy advice and technical support rendered through the IMF.

Gopinath congratulated Professor Prasad on his leadership and political commitment to fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability.

She also commended Fiji for its leadership in the Pacific region and assured that the IMF, through its Pacific Financial Technical Assistance Center, will continue to support the region with capacity development and reform.

Meetings will continue over the week with the World Bank President, IMF Managing Director, COP 29 President, and various other bilateral engagements.

Professor Prasad is accompanied by the Permanent Secretary for Finance Shiri Gounder, Nemia Dawai, Asenaca Mae, and Mere Cakaunitabua from the Ministry of Finance, along with the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Ariff Ali.