Prasad urges better framework for policy implementation

Finance Minister Biman Prasad [File Photo]

Finance Minister Biman Prasad says there is a persistent disconnect between research, policy, and implementation.

Prasad says it is important to implement a monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure the effective execution of policies and strategies, achieving the desired development outcomes.

He highlighted this during his meeting with Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Managing Director Jalil Rashid, yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Rashid spoke about the foundation established by the former UK Prime Minister, and its role in advising governments and leaders on strategy, policy, delivery, and leveraging technology across all sectors.

Prasad welcomed the foundations involvement and discussed the Government’s plan to finalize and adopt the new National Development Plan.