Prasad shines at Miss Earth 2024

Ashlin Prasad

Fijian environmental advocate Ashlin Prasad made a strong impact at the Miss Earth 2024 pageant in Manila, Philippines, finishing in the top 5 of the People’s Choice category.

The 18-year-old from Nadi was one of 75 contestants competing for the crown, marking the highest placement for a Fijian delegate in the pageant’s history.

Prasad, a passionate advocate for preserving Fiji’s ecosystems has been actively involved in community programs focused on soil regeneration and sustainable practices.

Article continues after advertisement

She sees her advocacy as crucial especially with the challenges posed by climate change.

“So my experience was super amazing because I was planning to do something huge for my country. As an 18-year-old I believe in change, I believe in making a difference. So this was the best pageant that I should have gone and I did go. So it was super amazing I would say.”

Committed to inspiring others, Prasad believes that with dedication and purpose, anyone regardless of age can make a real impact.

She has worked with local schools to plant mangroves, organized beach clean-ups to combat ocean plastic, and promoted sustainable farming practices.

A former Swami Vivekananda College student, Prasad encourages young people to protect the environment through commitment and a love for nature.

Fiji last participated in the Miss Earth competition in 2019.

This year, Miss Australia won the crown, making history as the first country from Oceania to claim the title in the pageant’s 23-year history.