Prasad highlights Japan’s key role in economic growth

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad has praised Japan’s pivotal role in the country’s development and private sector growth during a meeting with representatives from Toyota last week.

He acknowledges Japan’s longstanding support, providing both financial and technical assistance, particularly through the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

He also highlights Japan’s indirect support through the Asian Development Bank, where it serves as a major shareholder.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are pleased that the Japanese company has a 44% stake in Energy Fiji Limited, which indicates Japan’s private sector’s interest in investing in Fiji. We acknowledge that Japan has always supported Fiji with financial and technical support.”

With JICA now recognized as Fiji’s largest bilateral external lender, Prasad expressed gratitude for the deepening relationship.

He adds Japan plays a vital role in our economic progress.