Polytech to enhance trade skills with Gandhinagar University

Students will now be able to explore horizons beyond borders and seek job opportunities, both regional and international, using the trade and skills they acquired at the Pacific Polytech Institution.

This has been made possible through the signing of a five-year memorandum of understanding between the Pacific Polytech Institute and Gandhinagar University in Gujrat, India, aimed at supporting and developing innovative courses.

Pacific Polytech Director Peni Taoi says the initiative has the vision of greening TVET.

[Pacific Polytech]

“As we face pressing environmental challenges and the growing demand for clean energy, it is imperative that we equip our workforce with the right tools and knowledge to contribute effectively to the green revolution.”

Taoi says the MOU will also enable Polytech staff to upgrade their skills and standards of engineering in India with specific projects on solar and wind energy.

This also includes pledging to pool their resources, knowledge, and experience to develop and implement competency-based training programs that will serve as a beacon of excellence in the industry.

A number of projects are also provided in the MOU, including the basis for staff and student exchanges between the two institutions, recognizing India as a major exporter of technical skills to the rest of the world.