Nawaikula alleges internal conspiracy

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Niko Nawaikula now claims that charges against six of his colleagues could be the doing of a faction within the Party.

Evident of the division within SODELPA Nawaikula says he is concerned that this could be a political move by elements within the party who have links to the government.

Nawaikula is one of the MPs charged by FICAC.

Nawaikula who allegedly obtained over $20,000 posted on social media saying the allegation could be a further attempt to divide SODELPA.

With problems overshadowing the Party, Nawaikula is now posting conspiracy theories that the government may have been involved in the latest scandal gripping SODELPA.

Yesterday, Party executives released a statement saying they were disappointed about their MP’s being charged.

SODELPA President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau says he is disappointed that six-party members have been charged.

Ratu Epenisa says the six are still part of SODELPA and need the Party’s support.

Meanwhile, with more problems looming, ousted SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is still not satisfied with the outcome of last week’s AGM that saw Viliame Gavoka take over as Party Leader.

“I’ve also written to the President to give me the assurance that was held last week was legitimate.”

Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau in responding to Rabuka has used his chiefly status to defend the integrity of the process.

“Like I said in the AGM once, I come from a family that has done a lot here in Fiji and it’s very important that I stick to that and everything has to be transparent.”

While many expected the new appointments to fix SODELPA’s problems, it seems to have only created more trouble.