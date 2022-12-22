Jale challenges Duru

Anare Jale (left), Lenaitasi Duru.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party negotiation team leader Anare Jale is challenging Lenaitasi Duru, the party’s General Secretary to take the party to court if he is unhappy with the management board’s decision.

He made the comments in response to a letter written by Duru to the Secretary-General to Parliament requesting a deferment of the first Parliament sitting, citing anomalies by SODELPA members who voted to partner with the People’s Alliance and National Federation Party to form the government.

Duru stated that the party needed more time to rectify the anomalies and processes in deciding the party’s coalition partner.

Jale says the decision made on Tuesday is final.

“And so if somebody is saying it wasn’t done in a proper way or illegally, that person has to prove it if he wants to take the party to court. He is acting as an individual, we represent the party.”

Jale states Duru is representing the views of those who were disappointed about the final votes.

He adds that the minutes of the meeting are properly recorded.

Meanwhile, Lenaitasi Duru maintains that the decision made during the meeting was unconstitutional.

He adds that he has also written a letter to the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem.

Duru claims that Saneem stated that he had noted some irregularities in the way the meeting was conducted and that the party must work on rectifying the issue.