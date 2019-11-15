Government MP Vijendra Prakash resigns over FICAC charges

Government Member of Parliament Vijendra Prakash has this afternoon resigned from parliament effective immediately.

This was confirmed by FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Prakash in his resignation letter outlines that he has taken the decision due to charges laid against him by FICAC for allegedly breaching the Parliamentary Remunerations Act.

Prakash also outlines that his recent health condition does not allow him to serve with full capacity.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Prakash has done the honourable thing.

“The reality of the matter is that his charges is a very serious charges and he did not want this to in any way blemish the credibility and the integrity of parliament. Of course he was also concerned about the party itself and we like to acknowledge his fortitude and indeed his dignity in pursuing his resignation and the fact that he has resigned.”

Prakash is charged with allegedly claiming $33,000 in allowances by lying about his place of residence. He remains a member of FijiFirst.

FijiFirst Candidate Viren Lal is next in line to become an MP.