FEO launches online Services Portal

The Fijian Elections Office launched its Online Services Portal which will enable voters from any part of the country to check and verify their details and polling venue.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem is urging the voters to make use of the portal and verify their details especially residential address and polling venue so that they have enough time to update their details if necessary.

Saneem explains the Online Portal will be an instrumental tool in terms of enhancing the transparency towards the preparation of the Voter List.

He adds they are putting up this platform for voters in the urban areas to do a one-time check so their details on the List are as accurate as possible going into the 2022 General Election.

Saneem says voters can access these services through the services.feo.org.fj portal and it will be live from now until the 2022 General Election day.

To inspect voter details, individuals must enter their VoterCard number and their Date of Birth.