12 proposed candidates for Rabuka’s party

The Peoples’ Alliance has announced its first 12 proposed candidates for the 2022 General Election.

Leading the line-up is Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Among the first batch of candidates are former Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Lynda Tabuya, Suva lawyer and former SODELPA deputy leader Filimoni Vosarogo, party General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka, PA deputy leader Manoa Kamikamica and TISI Sangam Fiji President Sadasivan Naicker.

Six proposed candidates announced tonight are new to the political scene.

Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says members of the party will be visiting various communities and villages this week to conduct their political campaigns.

Rabuka also encouraged party supporters to cast their votes wisely.