Political parties go on the attack

A barrage of verbal attacks has been unleashed by members of three political parties in the country.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has not taken well the comments made by People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica that FFP is insolvent.

Kamikamica says that FijiFirst’s audited accounts reflect that the party owes monies in over a million dollars, and it should not meddle in the affairs of other parties such as SODELPA.

This comes after Sayed-Khaiyum had stated that SODELPA would have reaped better outputs if it had formed a coalition with FFP.

Sayed-Khaiyum says he was talking about the current state of the economy and the country but claims Kamikamica did not address that.

“The response by Manoa Kamikamica, I called him Deputy Prime Minister One, the Deputy Prime Minister One did not address any of those issues, instead he chose to speak about the finances of FijiFirst.”

He goes on to say that the Fiji First accounts were a matter they were dealing with and is calling on Kamikamica to re-look at one of its coalition partner’s books as well.

“If we follow his definition then his main partner in the coalition is also insolvent, if you look at SODELPA’a account and in fact, in SODELPA’s account they’ve also got a net deficit situation.”

This afternoon SODELPA responded by saying, “Sayed-Khaiyum is not the sole arbiter of wisdom in this country. It is disheartening to witness Sayed-Khaiyum’s continued undertone of looking down upon SODELPA, even outside the confines of Parliament.”

Sayed-Khaiyum claims that Kamikamica deviated from the real issue and decided to attack Fiji First, adding that Political parties do not generate profit hence the word insolvent was wrongly used.

This latest political bout between the biggest parties is sure to run on for a little while longer as we head into National Budget on June 30.