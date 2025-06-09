Policy to improve rural living

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development says the new National Rural Development Policy allows citizens to share views on challenges faced over the past 80 years.

Manager for Rural Development, Solo Tuima, says the policy invites input on transforming rural areas to improve the quality of life.

He adds that many find the current rural system less attractive than urban living, leading to depopulation and fewer village opportunities.

Through this policy, the Ministry aims to encourage reverse and inward migration by making rural life more viable.

“When people see that life opportunities in rural areas are better and more attractive, they can enjoy the same quality of life that is experienced in urban areas.”

Tuima explains that the goal is to create sustainable livelihoods, improve access to essential services, and provide opportunities for education, skills development, and economic growth.

The Ministry believes that by listening to rural communities, this policy can drive meaningful change, strengthen local governance, and ensure that rural areas thrive socially, economically, and environmentally.

