Police warns about lasers

[Source: AeroTime]

The Fiji Police force has issued a warning to the members of the public to refrain from pointing laser lights at air crafts.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations is warning that this act can put the lives of all those on board at risk.

ACP Operations Livai Driu issued the warning following concerns raised during a meeting with civil aviation authorities this morning.

He states that the authorities are seriously concerned about the deliberate and improper use of laser pointers near the vicinity of airports.

The ACP highlights that pointing laser lights at aircrafts endangers lives and is calling on anyone who sees this dangerous practice to call your nearest police station, 917 or Crimestoppers on 919.