Police urges vigilance ahead of busy weekend

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is calling on all Fijians to prioritize their safety and security as we head into a busy weekend of events.

Assistant Commissioner of Police—Operations Livai Driu says major conferences and gatherings happening throughout the week have largely been incident-free, and the focus on operations will shift to major cities and towns in anticipation of the festivals and increased movement and gathering of people.

ACP Driu says opportunists will take advantage of the relaxed atmosphere to strike and is urging members of the public to take all necessary safety and security precautions.

He adds that car break-ins, pickpockets, and theft of personal property such as bags, wallets, purses, and mobile phones are likely targets; therefore, he urges members of the public to be vigilant about their safety and security.

ACP Driu is also issuing a strong warning to drug dealers that they will be coming down hard on anyone involved and have measures in place throughout the five policing divisions to counter the illegal trade.

ACP Driu is also reminding home owners to take necessary measures to safeguard their properties during all hours of the day.